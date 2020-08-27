US faces laptop shortage: 4 details

As workplaces across the U.S. extend remote-work capabilities and students resume remote learning, several shipments of laptops have been delayed, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.



Throughout the pandemic, hospitals and health systems have been acquiring more laptops and mobile devices to ensure community members have access to telehealth. They are also purchasing these devices for use within the hospital for remote patient monitoring and to allow patients to connect with family members virtually.



Four things to know:



1. School districts in several states purchased laptops months ago to ensure students had resources for remote learning in the fall, but those shipments have been delayed due to high demand and supply chain disruptions.



2. There is a growing shortage of Chromebooks as well, according to the report. Manufacturers are reporting historically high demands for the low-cost laptops run on Google-built software.



3. The pandemic has also contributed to supply chain disruption in the laptop industry, especially low-cost models. Among the laptops available at Best Buy, 84 percent cost more than $500.



4. In July, U.S. computer imports spiked more than 50 percent. However, there are some delays due to U.S. sanctions against Chinese manufacturing companies, including some that produce laptop components. Lenovo reported shipments could be delayed five to six weeks due to these sanctions, according to the report.



