Two Microsoft employees in Washington diagnosed with coronavirus

Microsoft confirmed that two employees in Washington state have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to CNBC.

The two employees are located in Puget Sound, where Microsoft's Redmond headquarters is based. One of the employees works remotely at Microsoft subsidiary LinkedIn.

"Local health experts have determined that this individual had no known contact with other employees while infected and, based on that fact, there is no risk to those who work at LinkedIn from this case," a LinkedIn spokesperson told CNBC. "We are doing everything we can to support our colleague and will continue to keep the health and safety of our employees, customers and partners as our top priority, working closely with public health officials globally."

Microsoft has asked employees in the Puget Sound and California Bay Area to work from home over the next few weeks.

