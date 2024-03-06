Top self-scheduling vendors: KLAS

Patients are increasingly seeking smoother and more convenient access to healthcare. As a result, they highlight self-scheduling as a primary priority in their engagement with healthcare services, a March 6 KLAS survey found.

KLAS interviewed healthcare professionals to learn about their self-scheduling vendors. KLAS conducted these interviews over the past 12 months, using a standard evaluation method for healthcare software. This method has 16 numeric rating questions and four yes and no questions, all given equal importance. The scores from these questions together create the overall performance score, measured on a scale of 100 points.

The questions cover six areas: how the software fits with the users, if they like it, how well it works, what the product is like, how they feel about the company, and if it's worth the cost.

Here is how the vendors ranked in overall performance:

Blockit: 92.1 Solv: 89.2 Relatient: 85.8 Zocdoc: 83.6 Kyruus Health: 79.1

Editor's note: Blockit, Solv and Kyruus Health had limited data and were listed separately in the report.