Top 25 cities for tech job growth in 2022

Some cities not known as traditional technology hubs, including Orlando, Fla., and Detroit, saw huge tech job growth in the first half of 2022 compared to the same time period a year earlier, according to a new report from career website Dice.com.

But the cooling housing market may affect tech hiring growth in certain parts of the country moving forward, with cities such as Charlotte, N.C., and Phoenix considered overvalued, according to the report.

Here are the 25 cities with the most year-over-year growth of tech job postings, according to Dice.com's analysis of 3 million U.S. job ads:

1. Orlando, Fla. (111 percent)

2. Miami (104 percent)

3. Detroit (90 percent)

4. Irvine, Calif. (89 percent)

5. Houston (83 percent)

6. San Antonio (80 percent)

7. Portland, Ore. (76 percent)

8. Tampa, Fla. (71 percent)

9. Phoenix (69 percent)

10. Charlotte, N.C. (65 percent)

11. Boston (64 percent)

12. St. Louis (64 percent)

13. San Diego (62 percent)

14. Jacksonville, Fla. (58 percent)

15. Dallas (58 percent)

16. Philadelphia (57 percent)

17. Seattle (56 percent)

18. Nashville, Tenn. (54 percent)

19. Cincinnati (52 percent)

20. Chicago (52 percent)

21. Indianapolis (52 percent)

22. Los Angeles (51 percent)

23. Jersey City, N.J. (49 percent)

24. Minneapolis (48 percent)

25. Columbus, Ohio: (48 percent)