The platforms physicians can and can't use to communicate with patients

When HHS relaxed HIPAA penalties against hospitals and health systems, the agency also granted providers the opportunity to communicate with patients and provide telehealth services through nonpublic-facing remote communication services.

The HHS Office of Civil Rights "is exercising its enforcement discretion to not impose penalties for noncompliance with the HIPAA rule in connection with the good faith provision of telehealth using such nonpublic-facing audio or video communication products during the COVID-19 nationwide public health emergency," HHS stated.

Here are the platforms physicians can use:

Apple FaceTime

Facebook Messenger video chat

Google Hangouts video

Zoom

Skype

Here are the platforms physicians can't use:

Facebook Live

Twitch

Tik Tok

