The backgrounds of 12 new CIOs

A third of this year's new CIO appointments were external hires of candidates who were CIOs at other systems.

Becker's sorted through the CIO appointments it has reported this year to find out the background of this year's new CIOs.

The second most common way for IT leaders to advance to CIO was to be promoted internally.

Here is the background of this year’s 12 new CIOs:







Chief digital officer — 2 promotions





Ashis Barad, MD, was promoted from chief digital officer to CIO and digital officer of Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network.



Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health promoted Jennifer Stemmler from chief digital officer to CIO.





External CIOs — 4 promotions





Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine hired former Atlanta-based Emory University CIO Richard Mendola, PhD, as its CIO.



Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health hired Steven Tavers, PhD, as its new CIO. Previously, Dr. Tavers served as CIO of Mobile-based University of South Alabama Health.



Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare hired former Melbourne, Fla.-based Health First CIO Willam Walders as its CIO.



Mobile, Ala.-based USA Health named Tyler Whetstine as its new CIO. Previously, Mr. Whetstine served as CIO at Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health.





Internal IT leaders — 3 promotions





Lori Boisjoli was promoted from the vice president of IT applications and project management to CIO of Burlington-based University of Vermont Health Network.



Cookeville (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center named interim CIO Tim McDermott as its permanent CIO.



Cincinnati-based TriHealth promoted Donna Peters from interim CIO to permanent CIO.





Chief technology officer — 1 promotion





Tom Bartiromo was promoted from chief technology officer of West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health to CIO.





Chief information security officer — 1 promotion





Conrad Brand was promoted from Children's Hospital Los Angeles' chief information security officer to CIO.





Non-healthcare IT leaders — 1 promotion





1. LSU Health Shreveport (La.) named former Kettering University Vice President of IT Viola Sprague its CIO.