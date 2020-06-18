Tech salaries in healthcare 'healthier than ever,' hit $151,000

Healthcare topped the list of average tech worker salaries in the Hired 2020 State of Salaries Report.

The tech talent matching firm surveyed 2,300 tech workers about the future of work and compensation. In 2019, tech salaries had grown an average of $146,000 in every major market with Austin, Texas, and Toronto reporting 10 percent growth. Healthcare topped the list of highest compensating industries for tech workers:

1. Healthcare: $151,000

2. Technology: $149,000

3. Entertainment: $147,000

4. Entertainment: $147,000

5. Consumer Mobile: $147,000

6. Education: $146,000

7. E-commerce: $145,000

8. Finance: $145,000

9. Media: $144,000

Tech salaries in healthcare are "healthier than ever," according to the report. The report does note that the pandemic will likely affect tech salaries.

More articles on health IT:

Johns Hopkins taps Microsoft cloud platform for precision medicine initiative

AdventHealth moves Epic EHR to cloud: 3 notes

Geisinger to implement EHR-agnostic tool for real-time COVID-19 surveillance

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.