State of the CIO: What healthcare IT execs expect in '24

Nearly 40% of healthcare CIOs said leading business and digital transformation was their No. 1 objective in 2024, according to a new survey of IT leaders.

Their top priority mirrored that of CIOs across all industries (28%), but a higher percentage of healthcare CIOs (37%) envision larger business leadership as their main goal, per the 2024 State of the CIO Study from media and data company Foundry.

"The evolving trends underscore that the role of the CIO has never held greater significance for the overall success of the business, and with that we are seeing a collaborative partnership between IT and business leaders," said Amy Bennett, global editor-in-chief of Foundry, in a Jan. 25 news release.

Cybersecurity was the top business initiative for both healthcare CIOs (64%) and CIOs across all industries (49%) as ransomware attacks continue to plague hospitals and health systems.

More so than IT leaders in other sectors, 70% of healthcare CIOs say they plan to ramp up their data analytics activities in 2024. But healthcare IT execs were less likely to expect their budgets to grow or stay the same (only 16%).

The analysis weighed responses from 875 IT leaders and 251 line-of-business executives globally.