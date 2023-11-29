Siemens to lay off 300 employees

Siemens Healthineers is laying off hundreds of employees in New Jersey, according to a state filing.

The job cuts include 120 that took place in June and another 180 from the consolidation of diagnostic instrument manufacturing from its plant in Flanders, N.J., to Dublin, a company spokesperson told Becker's.

"These measures reduce the complexity of our portfolio, create a leaner organization, and streamline our supply chain and company footprint," the statement read.

Siemens may sell or carve out its diagnostics business, which has declined with the fall in COVID-19 testing, Bloomberg reported in November. The company recently entered into a 10-year partnership with St. Louis-based SSM Health and has similar agreements with University of Miami Health System and Iowa City-based University of Iowa Health Care.