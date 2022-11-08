University of Miami Health System, Siemens partner on medtech, digital health

University of Miami Health System and Siemens Healthineers have entered into an agreement aiming to boost technology and digital health at the health system.

As part of the planned 10-year "value partnership," the first of its kind in Florida, University of Miami Health will acquire the latest medtech equipment from Siemens Healthineers and subsidiary Varian. The collaboration also includes an expansion of digital health technology, new educational and service offerings, and consulting services.

"Building new clinical structures over the next few years, our goal is to incorporate the latest technological advances to serve our patients," said Alexander McKinney, MD, chair of radiology at University of Miami Health, in an Oct. 31 Siemens news release. "We look forward to working with the team at Siemens Healthineers."