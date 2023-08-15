SSM Health, Siemens Healthineers enter partnership

St. Louis-based SSM Health and Siemens Healthineers entered into a 10-year partnership in which Siemens will provide software, technology and on-site training to the health system.

Under the partnership, Siemens will provide SSM Health with the latest diagnostic imaging technology and software at all of their sites in Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

Both organizations will also invest in programs that expand early detection and management of chronic diseases in underserved communities, as well as work to address the radiologic technologist shortage, according to an Aug. 15 press release from SSM Health.