ServiceNow secures $250M HHS IT maintenance contract

ServiceNow has been awarded a five-year $250 million IT maintenance contract from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The agreement was completed in partnership with IT government contractor Carahsoft. Under the terms of the contract, Carahsoft will provide ServiceNow technology, customer, employee and creator workflows to HHS applications, according to the Oct. 6 ServiceNow news release.

ServiceNow said the workflow applications will help HHS reduce waste and optimize inventory.

"As the Department of Health and Human Services works to accelerate its digital transformation, providing a quality user experience and helping to optimize inventory has never been more vital," ServiceNow's Federal Chief Technology Officer Jonathan Alboum said. "We are happy to foster a relationship with the HHS and are committed to providing the agency with the tools necessary to meet their goals."