Sanford Health expanding efforts to bring genomic insights into primary care

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health has partnered with genomics startup Color to scale Sanford's existing Imagenetics program aimed at integrating genetic medicine into preventive care.

With the addition of Color's next-generation sequencing technology and population health platform, Sanford Health will be able to offer patients more precise and clinically applicable genomic insights and expand the availability of those insights within clinician workflows and Sanford's EHR system.

The organizations will also ensure every patient enrolled in Imagenetics receives actionable health information and genetic counseling about the meaning of that information.

"Sanford has invested in integrating genomics into routine clinical care to enhance patient care," Cassie Hajek, MD, a medical geneticist at Sanford Health, said in a news release emailed to Becker's Hospital Review. "This collaboration allows us to enter a more ambitious phase, both in the sequencing technology and the patient experience with the Color platform."

More articles on health IT:

Valley Health System taps Mount Sinai spinoff to prescribe digital therapeutics

3 things to know about Livongo Health's digital strategy

5 things to know about Maze, a ransomware with a different approach to infecting organizations

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.