Representative pushes for clarity in AI regulation

U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, MD, R-N.C., is seeking legislation that would protect physicians using artificial intelligence, and opened up a discussion on how healthcare AI will be regulated according to a Jan. 3 Politico report.

The FDA has yet to explain how narrow, or broad, the rules regarding new AI technologies will be in the healthcare industry. However, in accordance with President Joe Biden's October 2023 assignment to the Department of Health and Human Services, the FDA must assemble an AI task-force by the end of January.

As health AI grows as an industry, so do concerns about its equity. As cited by Politico in the Jan. 3 report, proponents of AI regulation, like the Coalition for Health AI (CHAI), argue for assurance labs. These labs can ensure that AI tools are fair, appropriate, valid, effective and safe, and will protect public interests and health.