Piedmont CIO joins hospital navigation platform

Geoffrey Brown, CIO of Piedmont Healthcare in Atlanta, on Sept. 28 joined the board of advisers for Vizzia Technologies, which provides real-time location systems for healthcare providers.

Mr. Brown joined Piedmont in 2014. Previously, he served as CIO for Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System, Atlanta-based Grady Health System and Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

"The Vizzia platform has delivered strong operational results for health systems nationwide," Mr. Brown said in a news release. "I look forward to advising Vizzia as they continue to develop innovative solutions to improve patient care and healthcare efficiency."