Optum's 8 biggest health IT acquisitions, investments in the past year

Optum is pursuing efforts to expand its presence in the healthcare IT sector, including plans to acquire Change Healthcare and various investments in digital health startups.

Below are eight of Optum's biggest health IT moves in the past year:

Optum is planning to buy data analytics firm Change Healthcare in a $13 billion deal expected to close in the second half of 2021.



Optum acquired post-acute care management platform naviHealth in a deal totaling more than $1 billion.



Optum Ventures participated in a $150 million series C funding round for Unite Us, a company that helps connect healthcare providers with social service providers.



Optum Ventures led a $135.8 million series C funding round for Dispatch Health, a platform for on-demand acute care from home.



Optum Ventures participated in a $100 million series C funding round for Mindstrong, a neuropsychiatric disorders diagnosis and treatment platform.



Optum Ventures participated in a $75.5 million series C funding round for Truepill, an API-connected healthcare infrastructure.



Optum Ventures participated in a $71 million series C funding round for Let'sGetChecked, an at-home testing company for multiple conditions.



Optum Ventures participated in a $64 million series C funding round for Somatus, a company focused on preventing chronic kidney disease progression.

