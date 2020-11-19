18 companies Optum Ventures invested in this year
Optum Ventures, Optum's venture capital arm, has grown significantly over the past four years, from investing $7.5 million in 2016 to $654 million so far in 2020.
Here are 18 companies Optum Ventures invested in this year.
1. Springtide Child Development, a care platform for children with developmental delays, as part of $18.13 million Series A funding
2. Buoy Health, a symptom checker and care triage platform, as part of $37 million Series C funding
3. Diameter Health, a data optimization company, as part of $18 million Series B funding
4. Truepill, an API-connected healthcare infrastructure, as part of $75.5 million Series C funding
5. mPulse Mobile, which has health plan member engagement and communication software, as part of $16 million Series C funding
6. Lumeon, a digital health company with care automation software, as part of $30 million Series D funding
7. ClusterTruck, a delivery only restaurant, as part of $2 million unattributed venture capital funding
8. Dispatch Health, a platform for on-demand acute care from home, as part of $135.8 million Series C funding
9. Somatus, a company focused on preventing chronic kidney disease progression, as part of $64 million Series C funding
10. Kaia Health, a digital therapeutics company, as part of $26 million Series B funding
11. DocASAP, a patient engagement platform, as part of unattributed venture capital funding
12. Mindstrong, a neuropsychiatric disorders diagnosis and treatment platform, as part of $100 million Series C funding
13. Holmusk, a data science and therapeutics company, as part of $21.5 million Series A funding
14. Let'sGetChecked, an at-home testing company for multiple conditions, as part of $71 million Series C funding
15. Heartbeat, a telemedicine and virtual care platform, as part of $8.2 million Series A funding
16. RubiconMD, a primary care virtual consult platform, as part of $18 million Series C funding
17. Scipher Medicine, a biopharma focused network-sciences company, as part of Series B-II funding
18. Oxford VR, a company with clinically validated virtual reality technology, as part of $12.5 million Series A funding
