18 companies Optum Ventures invested in this year

Optum Ventures, Optum's venture capital arm, has grown significantly over the past four years, from investing $7.5 million in 2016 to $654 million so far in 2020.

Here are 18 companies Optum Ventures invested in this year.

1. Springtide Child Development, a care platform for children with developmental delays, as part of $18.13 million Series A funding

2. Buoy Health, a symptom checker and care triage platform, as part of $37 million Series C funding

3. Diameter Health, a data optimization company, as part of $18 million Series B funding

4. Truepill, an API-connected healthcare infrastructure, as part of $75.5 million Series C funding

5. mPulse Mobile, which has health plan member engagement and communication software, as part of $16 million Series C funding

6. Lumeon, a digital health company with care automation software, as part of $30 million Series D funding

7. ClusterTruck, a delivery only restaurant, as part of $2 million unattributed venture capital funding

8. Dispatch Health, a platform for on-demand acute care from home, as part of $135.8 million Series C funding

9. Somatus, a company focused on preventing chronic kidney disease progression, as part of $64 million Series C funding

10. Kaia Health, a digital therapeutics company, as part of $26 million Series B funding

11. DocASAP, a patient engagement platform, as part of unattributed venture capital funding

12. Mindstrong, a neuropsychiatric disorders diagnosis and treatment platform, as part of $100 million Series C funding

13. Holmusk, a data science and therapeutics company, as part of $21.5 million Series A funding

14. Let'sGetChecked, an at-home testing company for multiple conditions, as part of $71 million Series C funding

15. Heartbeat, a telemedicine and virtual care platform, as part of $8.2 million Series A funding

16. RubiconMD, a primary care virtual consult platform, as part of $18 million Series C funding

17. Scipher Medicine, a biopharma focused network-sciences company, as part of Series B-II funding

18. Oxford VR, a company with clinically validated virtual reality technology, as part of $12.5 million Series A funding

More articles on health IT:

Making health IT more resilient: 3 questions with Fairview CIO Sameer Badlani

Mayo Clinic inks data analytics partnership with AI-powered telehealth startup

5 female CIOs share their advice for young women in STEM

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.