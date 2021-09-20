NextGen Healthcare taps former Teladoc exec as CEO 

NextGen Healthcare, a healthcare software company for ambulatory settings, welcomed David Sides as its new president and CEO, effective Sept. 22.

Mr. Sides brings more than 20 years of health IT experience to the role. He most recently served as COO of Teladoc Health, where he helped double its revenue in 2020. Teladoc is on track to exceed $2 billion in revenue for 2021, according to a Sept. 20 news release.

Before joining Teladoc, Mr. Sides was CEO of Streamline Health, a healthcare revenue cycle management company, and CEO of iMDsoft, a clinical information systems and EHR company.

Mr. Sides is a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives and a former director at EMIS Group, a U.K.-based health software, IT and related services company.

NextGen Healthcare also offers services and analytics tools to improve patient care experiences and support value-based care.