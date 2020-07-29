New York's COVID-19 tech 'SWAT teams' save state $14M

New York's Technology SWAT Teams, which were formed in March by the state IT services office, have helped the state save about $14 million by managing its COVID-19-related tech needs, according to StateScoop.

Since New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the COVID-19 Technology SWAT Team program in late March, about 7,300 tech-industry workers have volunteered their services to help the state with projects including developing apps for diagnostic and antibody tests and launching websites to show the latest coronavirus data in New York.

Individuals from organizations including Microsoft, Google Cloud and Dell have participated in the program. Working with state employees, the tech SWAT teams have completed 40 projects, 19 of which were done on a pro bono basis and generated the $14 million in cost savings, state officials said.

