National Institutes of Health CIO to retire

National Institutes of Health CIO Andrea Norris plans to retire Dec. 31, the agency said.

Ms. Norris, who is also the director of the NIH Center for Information Technology, led a $1.6 billion technology portfolio at the agency for more than a decade. She previously worked in senior leadership roles at the National Science Foundation and NASA.

During her time at NIH, Ms. Norris established a cloud computing initiative for NIH-supported biomedical researchers, expanded the Biowulf supercomputer, developed the first NIH-wide technology strategic plan, implemented a 100-gigabit high-speed data networking infrastructure for researchers and the public, and helped build the NIH cybersecurity program.

"I have relied heavily on Andrea over the years for her expert advice on a range of information technology issues," acting NIH Director Lawrence Tabak, DDS, PhD, said in a Sept. 29 agency news release. "Her guidance is frequently sought not only by NIH leadership but by leaders from across HHS and the federal government on IT and data science matters that could significantly impact NIH."

The agency said it is launching a national search for a new CIO and a new Center for Information Technology director.