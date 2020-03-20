Movers and shakers: 6 latest leadership changes affecting health IT

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following health IT executive moves recently affecting hospitals, companies and federal agencies.

Editor's note: The executive moves are listed in the order they were reported.

1. PatientKeeper, an EHR optimization software company, welcomed Philip Meer as its new CEO.

2. In the wake of leadership changes, Microsoft named Eric Horvitz its first chief scientific officer.

3. Rachel Sherman, MD, former principal deputy commissioner of food and drugs for the FDA, joined the board of directors for Sema4, a startup using advanced analytics to build models for precision medicine delivery.

4. Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina appointed Mark McMath enterprise CIO of information solutions, effective April 27.

5. Cerner appointed Patrick Murphy as new chairman of its government advisory board as well as three additional new members.

6. Kousik Krishnan, MD, a cardiologist at Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center, joined the medical advisory board for Ninety One, which uses artificial intelligence and data analytics to power a comprehensive remote monitoring platform.

