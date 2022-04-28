More data won't solve problems, says Mass General Brigham's chief data science officer

Keith Dreyer, the chief data science officer for Boston-based Mass General Brigham says a major problem holding back artificial intelligence is a lack of research on clinical issues, reported BizJournals April 27.

Mr. Dreyer spoke at a joint MIT and Mass General Brigham event on how AI can improve health outcomes. He said that research in health AI isn't bringing about change in health systems because too much of it is focused on non-clinical, academic issues and doesn't focus on solving real-world clinical issues.

"This is where things have failed. A common misconception is that more data will solve the problem," he said. Not all data though is useful, especially if it isn't trying to solve real world health issues.

Instead he suggested that researchers in health AI should look to solve real clinical problems through their research and then validate the algorithms independently.