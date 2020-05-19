Microsoft rolls out new cloud offering for healthcare

Microsoft announced on May 19 that its first industry-specific cloud offering is targeted for healthcare.

Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare offers healthcare organizations a bundle of the tech giant's solutions, including Azure cloud platform and the telecommunication platform Teams. The cloud offering is available in public preview and through a free trial for the next six months.

Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare will build upon services offered through Microsoft Dynamics 365 Marketing, Dynamics 365 Customer Services and Azure Internet of Things. The Dynamics platforms offer enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management apps. Healthcare providers can use Azure IoT to upload continuous patient monitoring data collected by internet-connected medical devices directly to the cloud.

The cloud offering also supports the new Bookings app in Teams, which allows customers to schedule and manage provider-to-patient virtual visits. New York City-based Stony Brooke Medicine and St. Luke's University Health Network have been using Teams to conduct virtual visits.

More articles on health IT:

Mount Sinai pioneers AI tech for rapid COVID-19 diagnosis

Kaiser Permanente provides free meditation app for 12 million-plus members

IT specialist salaries in 8 US tech hubs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.