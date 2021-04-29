Microsoft health IT acquisitions: A timeline

Microsoft has the longest Big Tech foothold in health IT, with healthcare acquisitions going back decades from 1999 to 2021.

Seven companies Microsoft has acquired in health IT:

July 1999: Microsoft acquired minority shares in WebMD for $250 million to integrate technology and information to the consumers in the healthcare industry.

February 2007: Microsoft said it was acquiring Medstory, a privately held company that developed intelligent web search technology for health information.

October 2007: The tech company expanded its reach in healthcare that same year by acquiring Global Care Solutions, a software company that developed health IT systems.

June 2009: Microsoft signed an agreement with Merck to acquire the assets of bio software company Rosetta Biosoftware.



February 2010: Microsoft purchased healthcare software company Sentillion. At the time of the acquisition, Sentillion had more than 1,000 hospitals among its customer base.

October 2011: Orion Health acquired Microsoft's hospital IT software assets.

July 2020: Microsoft purchased Orions Systems, an artificial intelligence company focused on video analytics and human/machine collaboration to create healthcare solutions.

April 2021: Microsoft announced its plans to buy speech recognition company Nuance Communications for nearly $20 billion to expand its healthcare offerings.

