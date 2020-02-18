Microsoft FY20 Q2 revenue tops $36B

Microsoft registered a 14 percent increase in revenue — totaling $36.9 billion — in its fiscal year 2020 financial report for the second quarter, which ended Dec. 31, 2019.

In the financial report, released Jan. 29, Microsoft's net income was $11.6 billion, a 38 percent increase year over year. Similarly, operating income totaled $13.9 billion, representing a 35 percent increase year over year.

"We are innovating across every layer of our differentiated technology stack and leading in key secular areas that are critical to our customers' success," said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. "Along with our expanding opportunity, we are working to ensure the technology we build is inclusive, trusted and creates a more sustainable world, so every person and every organization can benefit."

Microsoft's cloud business saw the most growth at 27 percent year over year. For the quarter, the company reported revenue of $11.9 billion.

To read the full report, click here.

More articles on health IT:

68% of hospital leaders say their digital health tools are lacking in patient experience

OSF HealthCare, UnityPoint invest in patient monitoring startup

Cerner IT error delays delivery of 28K patient letters at London hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.