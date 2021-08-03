Microsoft expands data interoperability, search offerings in healthcare cloud: 6 details 

Microsoft rolled out new health data services for its healthcare cloud platform Aug. 3, including the ability to share multiple data types in the Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources format.

Six details:

1. Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare renamed its interoperability data services to the Azure Healthcare APIs, to highlight the company's expansion of data exchange tools and capabilities.

2. Built using the FHIR format, one of the national standards for exchanging healthcare information electronically, Azure Healthcare APIs let customers ingest and manage data in the Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare.

3. Providers who want to bring disparate sets of protected health information together can do so on the platform by tapping into the new machine learning, analytics and artificial intelligence tools.

4. Using Azure Healthcare APIs, providers can search and customize queries such as compiling prescribed medications and CT scan documents or radiology reports from specific patient groups over expanded time frames. The platform ingests data from various sources and creates a longitudinal patient record.

5. The new services also expand beyond clinical data, giving providers the opportunity to blend insights from additional datasets such as social determinants of health and observational studies.

6. Microsoft launched its Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare last October to provide healthcare organizations with digital tools for improving interoperability and data analysis.