Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health has selected IT company Kyndryl for a five-year digital transformation contract.

The health system will use Kyndryl Bridge to integrate artificial intelligence into its IT system. Additionally, Kyndryl will provide IT service desks, infrastructure support, on-site support and security services, according to a Nov. 17 Kyndryl news release.

MedStar will use Kyndryl's partnership with Microsoft to mitigate workload.