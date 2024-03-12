Medical records found on front lawn of shuttered hospital

Medical records from former patients of Richland, Ga.-based Stewart Webster Hospital were found on the now-shuttered facility's front lawn, CBS affiliate WRBL reported March 11.

The medical records — such as X-rays, medication logs and blood transfusion records — contained patients' protected health information, including names and birthdays. Other documents included a work application containing the applicant's Social Security number.

Biohazardous waste was also discovered outside the 25-bed critical access hospital, which closed in 2013.

The property was recently sold to an undisclosed buyer and cleaned out, resulting in the documents and waste being left on the front lawn, according to the report.

Georgia's Environmental Protection Division is overseeing the cleanup, according to ABC affiliate WTVM.



