McDonald's plucks new CIO from Cardinal Health

Former Cardinal Health CIO Brian Rice has been appointed to the same role with McDonald's, effective Aug. 31.

He will be the fast-food chain's executive vice president and global CIO, reporting directly to the CEO and serving on its global senior leadership team. He has also led enterprise technology teams at Kellogg Co., Mars and General Motors.

"At each turn, Brian has successfully modernized technology systems, built new capabilities and elevated the role of digital in building relationships with customers to drive growth," McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski said in an Aug. 1 company news release.

Mr. Rice had been CIO of Cardinal Health since February 2019. On Aug. 1, he was replaced by Michelle Greene, the medical supply company's former senior vice president of enterprise IT.