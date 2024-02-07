Mayo Clinic seeks $231K AI role

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is searching for a data scientist focused on generative artificial intelligence and is willing to pay up to $231,962 per year for an experienced professional.

The job listing, which was originally posted on Mayo Clinic's website Nov. 6, says the health system aims to accelerate its generative AI strategy by forming a cross-functional team of technical experts to accelerate key initiatives, develop best practices and consult across the system.

Mayo is looking for an individual with experience "transforming data to information to knowledge and to wisdom." This individual will work with Mayo Clinic's leadership to develop the system's digital strategy and provide direction on data science and AI-specific areas. Other job responsibilities will include developing analytics tools.

The position is 100% remote and requires a PhD degree in domain-relevant sciences as well as four years of experience with informatics, artificial intelligence, data sciences and/or machine learning, according to the job description.

Based on experience, Mayo Clinic will pay $159,973 to $231,962 per year.