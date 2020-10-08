Maryland hospital reports 'mini disaster' due to power outage, electrical issue

Hagerstown, Md.-based Meritus Medical Center experienced an electrical issue Oct. 6 that affected network connectivity, but was about to return to normal operations the next day, according to an article from Herald-Mail Media.



The Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services System posted an alert that the hospital was under "mini disaster" status and couldn't see patients because of multiple issues, including power outages.



On Oct. 7, the health system posted the following message to its Facebook page: "During the overnight hours [on Oct. 6], Meritus Medical Center voluntarily went on divert/mini-disaster status to take care of network connectivity issues. The status was lifted at 1 a.m. [on Oct. 7] as issues were resolved. Our priority at Meritus Health is to provide safe, quality care to the community in all circumstances. Thank you for your patience in the event you experience any lingering issues with phones."



A Meritus spokesperson told Herald-Mail Media that hospital officials triggered the "mini disaster" status to direct emergency transportation away from the hospital, although it remained open and operational.



