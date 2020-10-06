Cleveland Clinic: Top 10 medical innovations for 2021

Cleveland Clinic unveiled its list of the Top 10 Medical Innovations for 2021 during its virtual Medical Innovation Summit Oct. 6.

Cleveland Clinic Innovations Executive Medical Director Will Morris, MD, and Cleveland Clinic Ventures Executive Director Akhil Saklecha, MD, led a committee to compile the list of breakthrough technologies.

Here are the top 10 innovations for 2021, listed in order of anticipated importance:

1. Gene therapy for Hemoglobinopathies, or genetic disorders affecting production or structure of the hemoglobin molecule.

2. Novel drug for primary-progressive multiple sclerosis.

3. Smartphone-connected pacemaker devices.

4. New medication for cystic fibrosis.

5. Universal Hepatitis C treatment.

6. Bubble CPAP, or non-invasive ventilation, for increased lung function in premature babies.

7. Increased access to telemedicine through new practice and policy changes.

8. Vacuum-induced uterine tamponade device for postpartum hemorrhage, which uses negative pressure created inside the uterus to stop the bleeding.

9. Pharmacological inhibitors for prostate cancer treatment.

10. Immunologics for migraine prophylaxis.

Click here to view the full list.

