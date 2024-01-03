Macroeconomic factors causing a push for automation

Macroeconomic forces such as inflation, shortages in labor and challenges in reimbursement persistently drive healthcare organizations to increasingly adopt automation, Bain & Co. reported Jan. 3.

This trend of automation aims to enhance labor productivity, leading to investments in areas like workforce management, revenue cycle management solutions, drug development workflows and support for payer workflows, according to Bain.

Additionally, a recent analysis conducted by Bain and KLAS emphasizes the growing significance of IT for healthcare providers as they confront various challenges. This has led to an increased pace of investment in specific areas of the market.

Notably, there is a heightened focus on directing resources towards new investments in RCM, optimization of clinical workflows and enhancing patient engagement. According to Bain, these priorities are driven by their ability to provide tangible and measurable returns on investment.