KLAS: Telehealth, remote monitoring top list of tech challenges for hospital execs during pandemic

About one-third of healthcare organization executives consider telehealth capacity or function to be their No. 1 problem to solve since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to KLAS Research.

For its Healthcare Executives' COVID-19 Experience report, KLAS surveyed 19 executives from 18 healthcare organizations about their biggest tech problems, whether they've solved them and issues that still remain during the pandemic.

Here are the biggest tech challenges for organizations during the COVID-19 crisis that respondents cited:

Telehealth: 32 percent

Remote patient monitoring: 26 percent

Interoperability: 21 percent

Real-time data analytics: 16 percent

Surveillance: 5 percent

When asked whether they have solved their respective telehealth challenges, 84 percent of respondents said yes and 16 percent said they were still in the process of resolving issues.

For remote patient monitoring, nearly half (45 percent) of respondents said their tech challenges were unsolved, followed by 33 percent who were still in the process and 22 percent who said they solved any issues.

More articles on health IT:

Health innovation insider: 13 rapid-fire Qs with Prisma Health Chief Digital Officer Dr. Nick Patel

Weill Cornell Medicine appoints innovation leader

3 reasons for the US' COVID-19 data crisis

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.