Johns Hopkins taps Microsoft cloud platform for precision medicine initiative

Johns Hopkins Medicine announced June 18 a new five-year partnership with Microsoft Azure as part of the Baltimore-based health system's precision medicine initiative, InHealth.

Microsoft Azure's artificial intelligence and cloud abilities will support Johns Hopkins Medicine's InHealth precision medicine initiative, which aims to research and understand patients' health based on factors such as their respective histories and environments. Johns Hopkins will maintain total control over its data, according to the news release.

Johns Hopkins Medicine has created 16 precision medicine centers of excellence in support of InHealth; the health system plans to establish 50 centers for research in the next five years.

"Johns Hopkins is committed to leading the way in precision medicine, and our relationship with Microsoft will help us achieve that goal," Johns Hopkins Medicine CEO Paul Rothman, MD, said. "Using Azure will improve our ability to develop innovative solutions and treatments for our patients, and we are excited to collaborate with Microsoft to push the boundaries of science and medicine even further."

Johns Hopkins Medicine previously partnered with Microsoft to develop its precision medicine analytics platform, which collects and analyzes information from various sources for research on a single data platform.

More articles on health IT:

AdventHealth moves Epic EHR to cloud: 3 notes

Geisinger to implement EHR-agnostic tool for real-time COVID-19 surveillance

Northeast Georgia Health System extends Epic EHR access to nonprofit medical clinics

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.