IT job openings at Ochsner, Centura and Orlando Health

Top healthcare systems across the country are constantly looking to hire new IT talent.
Here are three top health systems hiring for IT-related roles:
- Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health has four open IT-related positions, including roles as an Epic Cogitio lead, security engineer and cyber principal architect.
- Orlando (Fla.) Health has 11 open IT-related positions, including roles as a products analyst, clinical technology engineer and asset analyst.
- New Orleans-based Ochsner Health has eight open IT-related positions, including roles as chief information security officer, machine learning analyst and Epic specialist.