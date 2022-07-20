Intermountain streamlines organ donor referrals

Intermountain Healthcare has automated its organ donor referral process.

A platform dubbed iReferral automates the identification and referral of potential donors to speed coordination between hospitals and organizations that procure organs, software company Invita Healthcare Technologies said in a July 19 news release.

"Streamlining the donor referral process for the Intermountain teams gives our caregivers critical time back to spend more time with patients," said Diane Alonso, MD, transplant surgeon and medical director of Intermountain Healthcare's abdominal transplant program. "Collaborating and improving our workflow will also result in more donors, especially for those waiting for a critical lifesaving donor organ."

The platform sends information from the hospital's EHR system directly to the organ-procuring organization's iTransplant donation management system. The organ procurer's confirmation is then automatically logged into the hospital's EHR, helping streamline regulatory compliance requirements faster.

The platform has been launched at Intermountain Healthcare's critical care units at Intermountain Medical Center and Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital, and the health system said it plans to deploy the platform at more facilities and units this year.