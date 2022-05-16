Information security analyst pay by state

Information security analysts, who ensure security controls are in place, make an average of $113,270 annually, according to the latest data released March 31 by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Information security analysts earn the highest average salary in California at $135,200. New York is second at $133,210 followed by Maryland at $126,110.
Below are the mean annual wages for data scientists in 48 states and Washington, D.C., according to May 2021 data, the most recent available (salary data was not available for Virginia and Wyoming). The states are listed in alphabetical order.
Alabama: $96,520
Alaska: $87,190
Arizona: $108,640
Arkansas: $96,390
California: $135,200
Colorado: $109,120
Connecticut: $110,140
Delaware: $119,420
Florida: $102,850
Georgia: $107,190
Hawaii: $119,540
Idaho: $99,290
Illinois: $112,830
Indiana: $86,410
Iowa: $125,650
Kansas: $91,940
Kentucky: $88,070
Louisiana: $87,600
Maine: $85,730
Maryland: $126,110
Massachusetts: $112,360
Michigan: $94,780
Minnesota: $106,280
Mississippi: $73,040
Missouri: $95,010
Montana: $77,910
Nebraska: $89,490
Nevada: $93,920
New Hampshire: $110,370
New Jersey: $123,610
New Mexico: $119,650
New York: $133,210
North Carolina: $117,400
North Dakota: $83,830
Ohio: $98,570
Oklahoma: $88,770
Oregon: $110,740
Pennsylvania: $96,400
Rhode Island: $102,310
South Carolina: $96,310
South Dakota: $99,040
Tennessee: $95,350
Texas: $101,800
Utah: $100,580
Virginia: $121,940
Washington: $123,550
Washington, D.C.: $124,980
West Virginia: $91,160
Wisconsin: $93,860