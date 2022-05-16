Information security analyst pay by state

Information security analysts, who ensure security controls are in place, make an average of $113,270 annually, according to the latest data released March 31 by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Information security analysts earn the highest average salary in California at $135,200. New York is second at $133,210 followed by Maryland at $126,110.

Below are the mean annual wages for data scientists in 48 states and Washington, D.C., according to May 2021 data, the most recent available (salary data was not available for Virginia and Wyoming). The states are listed in alphabetical order.

Alabama: $96,520

Alaska: $87,190

Arizona: $108,640

Arkansas: $96,390

California: $135,200

Colorado: $109,120

Connecticut: $110,140

Delaware: $119,420

Florida: $102,850

Georgia: $107,190

Hawaii: $119,540

Idaho: $99,290

Illinois: $112,830

Indiana: $86,410

Iowa: $125,650

Kansas: $91,940

Kentucky: $88,070

Louisiana: $87,600

Maine: $85,730

Maryland: $126,110

Massachusetts: $112,360

Michigan: $94,780

Minnesota: $106,280

Mississippi: $73,040

Missouri: $95,010

Montana: $77,910

Nebraska: $89,490

Nevada: $93,920

New Hampshire: $110,370

New Jersey: $123,610

New Mexico: $119,650

New York: $133,210

North Carolina: $117,400

North Dakota: $83,830

Ohio: $98,570

Oklahoma: $88,770

Oregon: $110,740

Pennsylvania: $96,400

Rhode Island: $102,310

South Carolina: $96,310

South Dakota: $99,040

Tennessee: $95,350

Texas: $101,800

Utah: $100,580

Virginia: $121,940

Washington: $123,550

Washington, D.C.: $124,980

West Virginia: $91,160

Wisconsin: $93,860