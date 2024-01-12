Illinois health system expanding home-based care

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare is expanding its hospital-at-home program to another facility.

The program, called OSF OnCall Digital Hospital, will be rolled out at Rockford, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, according to a Jan. 12 news release from OSF.

Patients who qualify for the program can receive hospital-level care at home for illnesses such as heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, COVID-19, infections and pneumonia.

OSF is recruiting and training nurses for the program rollout at the new facility.