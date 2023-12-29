How much health systems are paying to resolve pixel suits

Hospitals and health systems around the country are being sued for their use of the pixel tracking technologies, which plaintiffs say shared their protected health information with the various tech giants, allowing them to tailor ads based on their medical conditions.
Currently, more than 18 hospitals and health systems are facing lawsuits for allegedly installing the pixel technology on websites and patient portals.
Here is how much three health systems are paying to settle those suits:
- New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital has agreed to a settlement in which the health system will pay $300,000 for utilizing advertising tools that disclosed personal information to tech companies. The hospital employed pixel-tracking technology from 2016 to 2022, with third parties occasionally obtaining health data from website visitors.
- Advocate Aurora Health, dually headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee, agreed to pay a $12.25 million settlement after it was hit with multiple lawsuits about pixel tracking technology that was placed on its website and patient portals.
- Milwaukee-based Froedtert Health reached a $2 million settlement in a patient-led lawsuit that accused the health system of sharing patient data from MyChart with Facebook.