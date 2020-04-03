How Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is communicating COVID-19 information

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is leveraging IBM's virtual assistant to deliver information and updates about the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Statesman.

The Watson Assistant for Citizens allows users to ask medical questions, including those about COVID-19 symptoms. Consumers can also ask questions about unemployment through the chat bot.

IBM is offering the virtual assistant for free for 90 days to health officials. Through natural language processing, the artificial intelligence-enabled tool is teaching itself how to better understand human linguistics.

The free virtual assistant was released last month. IBM is collecting data from local and state agencies every 15 minutes to provide information on the number of cases and deaths confirmed.

