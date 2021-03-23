How 5 states are using Google Cloud for COVID-19 vaccination efforts

Google Cloud launched its Intelligent Vaccine Impact solution in February to help get vaccines to communities quickly and efficiently. Google shared the story of five states that are using Google Cloud to roll out their vaccines in a March 22 blog post by Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian.

The solution can assist with scheduling, distribution and analytics for some state programs. For other states, it's enabling data-sharing and analytics between multiple vaccine sites or providing key metrics to individual sites.

Here are five states that use Google Cloud for their vaccination efforts:

1. Arizona

Arizona's Department of Human Services worked with Google Cloud to build a vaccine management distribution system. So far, Arizona has administered 2.6 million vaccines, with 1.5 million of those appointments booked with the Google Cloud System.

2. Massachusetts

Massachusetts brought on Google Cloud to launch a vaccine preregistration system. The state can then provide a notification to alert residents when they can book their vaccine appointment. This system eliminates users from having to repeatedly refresh appointment sites in a hunt for the vaccine.

On launch day, the system preregistered 400,000 Massachusetts citizens, and at the height of its activity was registering 19 people every second.



3. North Carolina

North Carolina's health and human services department began working with Google to launch an online tool to determine vaccine eligibility. In another tool, a vaccine location site was launched to help North Carolinians find a vaccine provider. More than 2 million North Carolinians have used either of the websites.



4. Oregon

The Oregon Health Authority worked with Google Cloud and SpringML to build a vaccine eligibility screening and scheduling tool. OHA and Google also work with local healthcare providers to share information from mass vaccination sites with their communities. There are 400,000 Oregonians registered to receive notifications about their eligibility and vaccine events.



5. Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health partnered with Google Cloud and SpringML to auto-scale their vaccine registration data. VDH used Google to import previously collected data to a central site, which was ready in days. Google Cloud registered 180,000 vaccine-eligible individuals on launch day. By the end of February, 400,000 Virginians were preregistered, and the state's central site had 1.9 million records aggregated by Google Cloud.

