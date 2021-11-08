How 2 physicians think healthcare can fix its data systems

The U.S. will not be prepared for future public health crises unless it fixes its outdated and fragmented health data systems, two physicians argued in a Nov. 7 opinion piece published in The Los Angeles Times.

The article was written by Ali Khan, MD, the former director of the CDC's Office of Public Health Preparedness and Response, and William Kassler, MD, CMO of Palantir Technologies. They laid out three main areas of improvement the U.S. should focus on as it reimagines its health data systems.