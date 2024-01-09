Hospitals face challenge of vetting AI vendors

One of the biggest challenges hospitals and health systems face when putting AI to use is choosing the right vendor, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported Jan. 8.

"The challenge we have is how to find a company that is credible, that has technology that is going to better our clinical outcomes, and that isn't going to go away overnight," TriHealth Chief Operating Officer Terri Hanlon-Bremer, MSN, RN, told the publication.



The Cincinnati-based health system used to work with AI startup Olive. The startup promised to enhance efficiency at more than 600 hospitals across the U.S., but ended up shutting down in November, selling off the last of its units to Waystar and Humata Health.