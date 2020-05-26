HHS seeks to establish 'IT control tower' to oversee national stockpile: 4 notes

HHS published a request for information asking for feedback on its proposed development of an IT infrastructure to help manage and analyze supplies in the Strategic National Stockpile.

Four notes:

1. The ROI highlights HHS' plan to reconstruct its Strategic National Stockpile to incorporate an IT system that allows the public and private sectors to share information with the government in real time across the supply chain.

2. HHS wants to build the IT control tower to facilitate communication and data visibility surrounding national equipment for future emergencies.

3. The agency wants to ensure the Strategic National Stockpile has sufficient reserves of 100 percent of major items associated with COVID-like pandemics, has access to predictive analytics for forecast requirements and enhances domestic manufacturing capacity to reduce the country's dependence on foreign sources of supply.

4. The RFI is not looking for proposals for the IT control tower but instead is only seeking public feedback on the proposed strategy. Responses are due June 3.

