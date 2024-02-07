Health system CIOs divided on 5G

Hospitals have traditionally relied on Wi-Fi to power their organizations, but some campuses are pushing the limits of connectivity, according to The Wall Street Journal.

CIOs are looking ahead at solutions to overcrowded Wi-Fi and spotty connectivity that can scale as the organization grows. Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital, among others, is considering high-speed 5G wireless cellular technology to provide more "speed and scalability."

Scott Arnold, chief digital and innovation officer at Tampa General, told the Journal he is considering a private 5G network for the health system's new pavilion, which is planned to open in 2027. He would still include Wi-Fi as a backup.

Clinicians and staff are using more mobile devices, including iPads and mobile phones, and large clinical technologies, including virtual and augmented reality, are straining Wi-Fi systems at some hospitals. Implementing artificial intelligence applications will require additional bandwidth as well, according to the report.

Heather Nelson, CIO of Boston Children's Hospital, said their legacy systems couldn't scale, so the hospital began working with T-Mobile on 5G. She aims to cover the hospital campus's 3 million-square-foot area with 5G, and the system would keep Wi-Fi as well.

But not everyone is jumping into 5G. Craig Richardville, chief digital and information officer at Salt Lake City-based Intermountain, told the Journal his systems were running well on Wi-Fi and he wouldn't consider transitioning without a clear benefit in price, quality and experience.