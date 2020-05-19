Health IT companies receiving MedTech Breakthrough Awards
MedTech Breakthrough Awards released its 2020 winners May 19, recognizing top achievements in today's health, fitness and medical technology industries.
Here are the 2020 winners recognized for their achievements in the health IT field:
Leadership
- Foldax, Medical Device Engineering Breakthrough
- Oscar, Healthcare Insurance Innovation Award
- Cellink, Best MedTech Startup
- Vivek Garipalli of Elekta, Best MedTech CEO
- Hologic, Best Overall MedTech Software
- Cloudbreak Health, Best Overall MedTech Company
- Peloton, Best Overall Fitness Technology Company
- Livongo, Best Overall Digital Health Company
- Pear Therapeutics, Digital Health Innovation Award
- Validic, Best Hospital Technology Implementation
- Cohealo, Best Health Network Technology Implementation
- Talkspace, Best Overall Mental Health Solution
Patient Engagement
- Greenphire, Best Patient Relationship Management Solution
- Force, Best Overall Patient Engagement Solution
- MedBridge, Best Patient Portal
- GoMo Health, Best Patient Education Solution
- Klara, Best Overall Patient Engagement Platform
- WELL, Best Overall Patient Engagement Service
- RxMx, Patient Engagement Innovation Award
- CipherHealth, Best Overall Patient Engagement Company
Electronic Health Records
- RxRevu, Best Electronic Health Record Solution
- CentralReach, Best Electronic Health Record Service
- Clinerion, EHR Innovation Award
Genomics
- Sophia Genetics, Best Overall Genomics Company
- 2bPrecise, Best Overall Genomics Solution
Internet-of-Things Healthcare
- Cutii, Best Healthcare Robotics/Navigation Solution
- Ekso Bionics, Best Healthcare Robotics Company
- Arçelik, Best IoT Healthcare Platform
- Withings, Best IoT Fitness Wearable
- iRhythm, Best IoT Healthcare Wearable Device
- Konica Minolta, Best IoT Healthcare Security Solution
- MC10, Innovation in Healthcare Wearables Award
- Vayyar, Best Biometric Sensor Solution
- MYOR, Best Infant Monitoring Solutions
- Medopad, Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare
- Medicus Healthcare Solutions, AI Innovation Award
- Medtronic, Best Overall Connected Healthcare Solution
- Xealth, Best Connected Health Platform
Medical Data
- Casetabs, Best Health Information Exchange Solution
- Pure Storage, Best Healthcare Data Repository Solution
- Definitive Healthcare, Best Healthcare Big Data Platform
- Bridge Connector, Best Healthcare Big Data Solution
- Perficient, Best Data Visualization Solution
- WellSky, Best Predictive Analytics Solution
- Omni-HealthData, Best Overall Healthcare Data Analytics Platform
- Cota Healthcare, Best Overall Medical Data Solution Provider
- Lumière, Healthcare Analytics Innovation Award
Mobile Communications & Telehealth
- Ro, Best TeleHealth Platform
- GlobalMed, Best Virtual Care Solution
- Vocera, Best Overall mHealth Solution
- Advanced ICU Care, Best Remote Patient Monitoring Solution
- VirTrial, Best Overall Telemedicine Platform
- Amwell, Best Overall Telehealth Solution
- Bioscan Research, Best Overall mHealth Hardware Solution
- SOC Telemed, Telehealth Innovation Award
Medical Device
- NuVasive, Best New Technology Solution - Imaging
- GE Healthcare, Best New Technology Solution - Ultrasound
- Teva Pharmaceuticals, Best New Technology Solution - Monitoring
- T2 Biosystems, Best New Technology Solution - Diagnostic
- Lumenis, Best New Technology Solution - Surgical
- Orchestra BioMed, Best New Technology Solution - Therapeutic
- Novarad, Best New Technology Solution - Radiology
- Omron Healthcare, Best New Technology Solution - Cardiology
- BXTAccelyon, Best New Technology Solution - Biopsy
- Concerto HealthAI, Best New Technology Solution - Oncology
- Tivic Health, Best New Technology Solution - Pain Management
- Strateos, Best New Technology Solution - Drug Development
- Invantis, Best New Technology Solution - Ophthalmology
- Livio Edge AI, Best New Technology Solution - Hearing Aid
- DrFirst, Best New Technology Solution - e-Prescribing
- Health Payment Systems, Best New Technology Solution - Healthcare Payment
- Revian, Best New Technology Solution - Dermatology
- IDx, Best New Technology Solution - Diabetes Management
- Stanley Healthcare, Best New Technology Solution - Medication Management
- Ivenix, Best New Technology Solution - Drug Delivery
- Align, Best New Technology Solution - Dentistry
- Augmedics, Best New Technology Solution - Orthopedics
- Sequana Medical, Best Overall Medical Device Product
- Accuray, Best Overall Medical Device Solution
- DePuy Synthes, Best Overall Medical Device Company
