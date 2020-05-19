Health IT companies receiving MedTech Breakthrough Awards

MedTech Breakthrough Awards released its 2020 winners May 19, recognizing top achievements in today's health, fitness and medical technology industries.

Here are the 2020 winners recognized for their achievements in the health IT field:

Leadership

Foldax, Medical Device Engineering Breakthrough

Oscar, Healthcare Insurance Innovation Award

Cellink, Best MedTech Startup

Vivek Garipalli of Elekta, Best MedTech CEO

Hologic, Best Overall MedTech Software

Cloudbreak Health, Best Overall MedTech Company

Peloton, Best Overall Fitness Technology Company

Livongo, Best Overall Digital Health Company

Pear Therapeutics, Digital Health Innovation Award

Validic, Best Hospital Technology Implementation

Cohealo, Best Health Network Technology Implementation

Talkspace, Best Overall Mental Health Solution

Patient Engagement

Greenphire, Best Patient Relationship Management Solution

Force, Best Overall Patient Engagement Solution

MedBridge, Best Patient Portal

GoMo Health, Best Patient Education Solution

Klara, Best Overall Patient Engagement Platform

WELL, Best Overall Patient Engagement Service

RxMx, Patient Engagement Innovation Award

CipherHealth, Best Overall Patient Engagement Company

Electronic Health Records

RxRevu, Best Electronic Health Record Solution

CentralReach, Best Electronic Health Record Service

Clinerion, EHR Innovation Award

Genomics

Sophia Genetics, Best Overall Genomics Company

2bPrecise, Best Overall Genomics Solution

Internet-of-Things Healthcare

Cutii, Best Healthcare Robotics/Navigation Solution

Ekso Bionics, Best Healthcare Robotics Company

Arçelik, Best IoT Healthcare Platform

Withings, Best IoT Fitness Wearable

iRhythm, Best IoT Healthcare Wearable Device

Konica Minolta, Best IoT Healthcare Security Solution

MC10, Innovation in Healthcare Wearables Award

Vayyar, Best Biometric Sensor Solution

MYOR, Best Infant Monitoring Solutions

Medopad, Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

Medicus Healthcare Solutions, AI Innovation Award

Medtronic, Best Overall Connected Healthcare Solution

Xealth, Best Connected Health Platform

Medical Data

Casetabs, Best Health Information Exchange Solution

Pure Storage, Best Healthcare Data Repository Solution

Definitive Healthcare, Best Healthcare Big Data Platform

Bridge Connector, Best Healthcare Big Data Solution

Perficient, Best Data Visualization Solution

WellSky, Best Predictive Analytics Solution

Omni-HealthData, Best Overall Healthcare Data Analytics Platform

Cota Healthcare, Best Overall Medical Data Solution Provider

Lumière, Healthcare Analytics Innovation Award

Mobile Communications & Telehealth

Ro, Best TeleHealth Platform

GlobalMed, Best Virtual Care Solution

Vocera, Best Overall mHealth Solution

Advanced ICU Care, Best Remote Patient Monitoring Solution

VirTrial, Best Overall Telemedicine Platform

Amwell, Best Overall Telehealth Solution

Bioscan Research, Best Overall mHealth Hardware Solution

SOC Telemed, Telehealth Innovation Award

Medical Device

NuVasive, Best New Technology Solution - Imaging

GE Healthcare, Best New Technology Solution - Ultrasound

Teva Pharmaceuticals, Best New Technology Solution - Monitoring

T2 Biosystems, Best New Technology Solution - Diagnostic

Lumenis, Best New Technology Solution - Surgical

Orchestra BioMed, Best New Technology Solution - Therapeutic

Novarad, Best New Technology Solution - Radiology

Omron Healthcare, Best New Technology Solution - Cardiology

BXTAccelyon, Best New Technology Solution - Biopsy

Concerto HealthAI, Best New Technology Solution - Oncology

Tivic Health, Best New Technology Solution - Pain Management

Strateos, Best New Technology Solution - Drug Development

Invantis, Best New Technology Solution - Ophthalmology

Livio Edge AI, Best New Technology Solution - Hearing Aid

DrFirst, Best New Technology Solution - e-Prescribing

Health Payment Systems, Best New Technology Solution - Healthcare Payment

Revian, Best New Technology Solution - Dermatology

IDx, Best New Technology Solution - Diabetes Management

Stanley Healthcare, Best New Technology Solution - Medication Management

Ivenix, Best New Technology Solution - Drug Delivery

Align, Best New Technology Solution - Dentistry

Augmedics, Best New Technology Solution - Orthopedics

Sequana Medical, Best Overall Medical Device Product

Accuray, Best Overall Medical Device Solution

DePuy Synthes, Best Overall Medical Device Company

Read the full list of awards and winners here.

More articles on health IT:

CIOs alter tech priorities as remote work policies ramp up, IT spending projections fall

Mount Sinai pioneers AI tech for rapid COVID-19 diagnosis

Kaiser Permanente provides free meditation app for 12 million-plus members

