Kaiser Permanente provides free meditation app for 12 million-plus members

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is now offering Calm, a mobile app for meditation and sleep support, to its 12.4 million members at no cost.

The health system's members, which span eight states and Washington, D.C., will have unlimited access to Calm content, including guided meditations, sleep stories for enhanced rest and video lessons on mindful movements and stretching, according to a May 19 news release.

“As we all continue to grapple with the uncertainty, stress, and sometimes fear brought on by COVID-19, it’s essential that we tend to our physical and mental health,” Don Mordecai, MD, psychiatrist and national leader for mental health and wellness at Kaiser Permanente, said in the news release.

Results from a recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll showed that most adults feel worried or stressed related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has in turn had a negative effect on their health, such as problems with sleeping and eating.

Kaiser Permanente clinicians reviewed various options before choosing Calm and myStrength as the first two apps to offer to members at no cost. MyStrength offers meditation and programs for managing stress and depression.

More articles on health IT:

IT specialist salaries in 8 US tech hubs

'Secret' is out, and 24 other passwords to avoid

Optum, Health Catalyst lead $21.5M funding round for data analytics company: 4 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.