IT specialist salaries in 8 US tech hubs
The BuiltIn website for tech professionals developed a tool comparing the average salaries and cost of living for IT positions in eight tech hubs across the U.S.
Below are 24 statistics on average annual salary for developers and engineers, design and user experience specialists, product specialists and marketing specialists.
Austin
Developer and engineer: $134,990
Design and UX: $102,874
Product: $126,374
Marketing: $96,099
Boston
Developer and engineer: $131,908
Design and UX: $111,524
Product: $138,685
Marketing: $120,273
Chicago
Developer and engineer: $134,136
Design and UX: $96,420
Product: $125,485
Marketing: $96,727
Colorado
Developer and engineer: $129,323
Design and UX: $92,056
Product: $112,718
Marketing: $84,063
Los Angeles
Developer and engineer: $154,508
Design and UX: $106,052
Product: $133,334
Marketing: $101,918
New York City
Developer and engineer: $155,345
Design and UX: $116,003
Product: $143,385
Marketing: $106,228
San Francisco
Developer and engineer: $195,382
Design and UX: $153,194
Product: $167,676
Marketing: $125,004
Seattle
Developer and engineer: $156,770
Design and UX: $113,419
Product: $135,510
Marketing: $104,693
