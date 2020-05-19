IT specialist salaries in 8 US tech hubs

The BuiltIn website for tech professionals developed a tool comparing the average salaries and cost of living for IT positions in eight tech hubs across the U.S.



Below are 24 statistics on average annual salary for developers and engineers, design and user experience specialists, product specialists and marketing specialists.



Austin

Developer and engineer: $134,990

Design and UX: $102,874

Product: $126,374

Marketing: $96,099



Boston

Developer and engineer: $131,908

Design and UX: $111,524

Product: $138,685

Marketing: $120,273



Chicago

Developer and engineer: $134,136

Design and UX: $96,420

Product: $125,485

Marketing: $96,727



Colorado

Developer and engineer: $129,323

Design and UX: $92,056

Product: $112,718

Marketing: $84,063



Los Angeles

Developer and engineer: $154,508

Design and UX: $106,052

Product: $133,334

Marketing: $101,918



New York City

Developer and engineer: $155,345

Design and UX: $116,003

Product: $143,385

Marketing: $106,228



San Francisco

Developer and engineer: $195,382

Design and UX: $153,194

Product: $167,676

Marketing: $125,004



Seattle

Developer and engineer: $156,770

Design and UX: $113,419

Product: $135,510

Marketing: $104,693



