'Secret' is out, and 24 other passwords to avoid

SplashData produced a list of the worst passwords based on popularity, released in early May.



The software company develops the list of common passwords to avoid in honor of World Password Day, which was celebrated on May 7. Becker's previously reported on the top 25 most common passwords here. Below are 25 additional passwords listed among SplashData's top 50 worst passwords.



123qwe

666666

1qaz2wsx

333333

michael

sunshine

liverpool

777777

1q2w3e4r5t

donald

freedom

football

charlie

letmein

!@#$%^&*

secret

aa123456

987654321

Zxcvbnm

passw0rd

bailey

nothing

shadow

121212

Biteme



