'Secret' is out, and 24 other passwords to avoid
SplashData produced a list of the worst passwords based on popularity, released in early May.
The software company develops the list of common passwords to avoid in honor of World Password Day, which was celebrated on May 7. Becker's previously reported on the top 25 most common passwords here. Below are 25 additional passwords listed among SplashData's top 50 worst passwords.
123qwe
666666
1qaz2wsx
333333
michael
sunshine
liverpool
777777
1q2w3e4r5t
donald
freedom
football
charlie
letmein
!@#$%^&*
secret
aa123456
987654321
Zxcvbnm
passw0rd
bailey
nothing
shadow
121212
Biteme
More articles on cybersecurity:
Email incident exposes 30,132 patient records at post-acute management services company: 3 details
Magellan Health hit by ransomware attack
Ohio hospital inadvertently posts spreadsheet with 3,683 patients' information on website
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.